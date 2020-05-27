Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson (Harry Potter) played naked ?

Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe shared a scene intense in the first part of Harry Potter and the deathly hallows.

Released in 2010, Harry Potter and the deathly hallows – part 1 had been talking in the media. In fact, the real had indicated thata nude scene would be one between Emma Watson and the sorcerer ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

Hermione Granger (Emma Waston) and Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) have linked a strong friendship from the beginning of the adventure. In fact, they are very quickly become inseparable.

Especially after that Ron and the son of James Potter had saved the young woman from the clutches of a troll. Indeed, many were the theories that would have wanted to see the sorcerer the most famous of London with the daughter of the muggle.

Unfortunately for the fans, the friend Harry had preferred to Ronald Weasley. But, during the 1st part ofHarry Potter and the deathly hallowsEmma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe have even had the chance to share a scene that is ambiguous.

At the time, it had the buzz as the director had announced that the two actors were naked. However, appearances are sometimes deceptive.

Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe had kept some clothes during the scene, naked Harry Potter 7 !

Remember of the scene. Ron is in the grip of a Horcruxe that the force to do awful things. It is thus that he sees his sweetheart in the company of his best friend, in a position that is quite strange. And especially without clothes.

But don’t panic, Emma Watson and the actor were not completely naked for the shoot. The young woman was wearing in particular a strapless bra painted silver.

” We want you to be topless and you’ll cover paint silver. It was already pretty weird like that without the silver paintwork and the strapless bra, but whatever. It works. ” Had explained to Emma Watson on MTV.

” It looks good in the story. In fact, I had forgotten how good it was intense until I see the film, I said to myself : Slim, where does it come from ? ”

