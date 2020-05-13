Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint : this is the amount of incredible fortunes of the stars of Harry Potter

The magic will never turn off completely ! Of course, the saga worn by Daniel Radcliffe has bowed out for years, but this is not to say that the fans have made their farewell to the franchise that has completely revolutionized the television landscape. It must be said that the characters each one more interesting than the other have come to a place in the hearts of their admirers for the first time. In effect, each continue to follow their favorite actors in their new careers away from the work admired J. K Rowling. While the editorial’ of melty suggested you to learn more about the new boyfriend of Emma Watson, back on the incredible amount of stars Harry Potter.

DANIEL RADCLIFFE

Originally from London, the actor is, of course, know when he is chosen to embody the famous sorcerer in the television adaptation. A golden opportunity that allows him to become popular across the world. However, the young man never hesitated to break with the image too smooth to be grown by Harry Potter. Thus, it is also directed towards independent production in which he reveals more. Today, his fortune is estimated at $ 110 million.

EMMA WATSON

When Emma Watson is cast to play the role of Hermione Granger in the saga, it is immediately adored fans. But the young woman also travelled to new horizons and be the star of The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Bling Ring. Since the end of the franchise Harry Potterthe young woman has managed to make a real place in the television landscape in lending its traits The Beautiful in the live action of the cartoon stamped Disney. His fortune amounted to $ 80 million.

RUPERT GRINT

For his part, Rupert Grint has won everything as Ronald Wesley in the films adapted from the novels. If it has, of course, marked the spirits thanks to this role, he then chose his projects with great attention. Still friends with Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, it is also very close to Ed Sheeran, since it even appears in her music video Lego House. It is estimated his fortune at $ 50 million.

TOM FELTON

Originally from England, Tom Felton has several strings to his bow since it also has a pretty voice. Yet, it is alive and well in winning the role of Drago in Harry Potter the young man is propelled on the front of the stage. Thus, he will be the enemy of the heroes for eight years. Since the end of the saga, you have been able to find it in The Flash in which he played Julian Albert. His fortune would amount today to $ 35 million.

ROBBIE COLTRANE

The one who lends her traits to Hagrid in the franchise the more of the magic of cinema had of course rolled his hump before joining the cast. In fact, he began his career when he was only 20 years old and went on to small roles. A few years before becoming a fixture in Harry Potterit will appear in Golden Eye and in From Hell. Today, it is estimated his fortune at $ 4 million.

BONNIE WRIGHT

Bonnie Wright interprets Ginny Weasley in the saga Harry Potter and it is served quickly her notoriety to win small roles on television. But this is not all because, very attached to her character, she will lend her voice to the video games derived from movies. Subsequently, she will decide to continue her studies since she will be signing at the London College of Communication in order to specialize in the history of cinematography. His fortune would amount to $ 12 million.

MATTHEW LEWIS

When Matthew Lewis was offered the role of Neville in Harry Potterit carries on the business of acting since his 5 years. Very appreciated by the fans, he will remain at the cast throughout the franchise. Passionate about rugby, he is president of a fan club. Now married, the young man lives happily in England. According to the information of the british media, his fortune would amount to $ 10 million. Waiting for more info, check out the amount of the incredible fortunes of the stars of Twilight.