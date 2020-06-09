Daniel Radcliffe furious : the star of Harry Potter apologised after the messages transphobic J. K. Rowling

For several days, J. K. Rowling, author of the book series Harry Potter, has shocked on the canvas with tweets transphobic. What annoys Daniel Radcliffe, who has not failed to respond.

Tweets that do not pass. For several days, J. K. Rowling is accused of transphobia after having relayed an editorial to the site devex.com calling to “creating a world that is post-COVID-19 for people who have their rules”. “I’m sure there was a word for these people. Help me. Wubben? Wimpund? Wood ?”, has questioned the author of the books Harry Potter. A rhetorical question for the British, pretending to have forgotten the word “women” or “women”, and that led to him being accused of not take not into account the fact that trans men and non-binary can also be affected by menstruation.

If this message has caused strong reactions, the one from which the message has not gone unnoticed is none other than… Daniel Radcliffe. In fact, the famous interpreter of the sorcerer Harry Potter has not failed to respond to the message of J. K. Rowling and even, to apologize for his comments. “To all the people who now have the impression that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused,” said the actor, in an editorial published on The Trevor Project.

Daniel Radcliffe: “transgender women are women”

If J. K. Rowling apologized for her tweet, advocating respect “the right of every trans person to live as they see fit”Daniel Radcliffe was keen to respond to the controversy, and defend also the author of Harry Potter, arguing a lack of education on this subject. “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all the advice given by professional associations of health care who have much more expertise on this topic that Jo (J. K. Rowling, editor’s note) or me”writes the actor.

And in response to those who say they are injured by the about J. K. Rowling the point of no longer enjoying the books Harry Potter in the same way, Daniel Radcliffe also something to add, not missing a reference to the saga. “If these books have taught you that love is the most powerful force in the universe capable of overcoming anything, […] if you’ve found something in these stories that you have touched and helped you at any time of your life – then it is between you and the book you read, and it is sacred”, he added, before concluding: “And I hope that these comments do not Wernimont not too much this”.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news