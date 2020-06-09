Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) always so close Emma Watson and Rupert Grint ? Its adorable statements

While Daniel Radcliffe is very famous, has revealed what he hated the most on the part of its fans, the beginning of melty is able to reveal to you if the actor of Harry Potter is always close to Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. As a reminder, the trio met in 2001 and they have kind of grown together. The saga lasted for ten years and during the past, they were very often for the purposes of filming. This has therefore created very strong ties between the actors! But are they still friends after all these years? In a broadcast, to Today ShowDaniel Radcliffe has revealed that he was still in contact with her co-stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint

He said : “Absolutely, we’re still in contact. We’re not as close as in the past, but I recently sent a text message to Rupert as he has just become a father”. Daniel Radcliffe said: “It’s still crazy for me to realize that we are now at the stage where we are going to have children. I am sure that it is a fact that fact that the rest of the world feels very old”. Subsequently, the interpreter of Harry Potter in the saga to success revealed that he was very happy for Rupert Grint and for him, “it’s going to be a dad awesome”. This is adorable statements that are likely to delight in the main concern. And you meltynautes, are you happy to learn that the trio has kept in contact despite the years that pass ? Also, check out the wealth of amazing actors of the saga of Harry Potter.