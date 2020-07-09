Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) being harassed by the paparazzi, his method is hilarious for his escape

Daniel Radcliffe has been very embarrassed by a scene of the Harry Potter saga, and did not hesitate to return to this awkward moment. The life of an actor is not always easy, and the young man, 30 years old, is well placed to know. Because in addition to texts to learn, long days of shooting, or of the promotion to ensure that, there is also the paparazzi bear ! In 2007, that is known throughout the world for his role as a magician, I was being harassed day and night by photographers when he was playing at the time in which the work of theatre Equus. But very intelligent, he had found a method very funny for your exhaust.

Daniel Radcliffe wore the same clothes for six months to escape the paparazzi

It was during an interview with host Jay Leno on the set of The Tonight Show he had revealed his trick : “I wore the same outfit every time with different t-shirts underneath, but I wore the same jacket and closed so that it does not see what she wore underneath, and the same hat. So they could take pictures for six months, but it was the same day. Have become not publishable, that was very funny because there is nothing better than seeing the paparazzi really frustrated”. Daniel Radcliffe, who is always so close Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, has, without doubt, more than one trick in their bag !