Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) couple with an actress for years, all the details of their beautiful love story

Then we revealed why Tom Felton and Emma Watson fascinate as much as the Canvas, you should know that the duo does not form a couple, and that the who plays Hermione in the saga of Harry Potter has found his happiness in the arms of another man. As for the love life of Daniel Radcliffe, she is just as busy, and for good reason, the English actor of 30 years, lives a beautiful love story for several years with Erin Darkealso actress and is known particularly for its role in Good Girls Revolt. Very discreet about their relationship, the two lovers met in 2013 on the shooting of the film Kill Your Darlings.

Although they are not put together during the shooting, Daniel Radcliffe confessed to Playboy in 2015 already have feelings for Erin at the time : “This is a wonderful moment which shows that we flirtons for the first time. There was no game for my part anyway. There’s a moment where she makes me laugh, and I laugh as Daniel and not as my character. She was incredibly funny and smart. I knew that I was going to have trouble”. She also very love, the actress of 35 years was entrusted to People in 2015 : “One of the first things we heard was about how much we love what we do and there is something really beautiful and enjoyable to be with someone who understands this innately”. Since their encounter, Daniel and Erin spin the perfect love and we all look forward to the next step ! Always for Daniel Radcliffe, and in another register, the actor has spoken and has told be became an alcoholic because of the success of Harry Potter.