Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) disgusted by her kiss with Emma Watson ? Find out what he really thought – CAMEROON MAGAZINE – CAMEROON INFO

Contrary to the crazy rumors that have flooded the web in recent years, Daniel Radcliffe has always been disgusted by the idea of going out with Emma Watson in real life. And for a good reason, the actor sees the actress as a sister and I never thought that I could pass something romantic between them. However, for the purposes of the Harry Potter saga, the two playmates had to kiss on screen. But, what I thought of the young british of 30 years ? According to his confidences, he has a very good memory. “To be honest, I was so upset. It was quite nice. I liked it, ” he told TV Guide in 2010.

During the interview with the us magazine, Daniel Radcliffe, has not hesitated a single second before praising Emma Watson for her kiss : “I might add that it is very well managed. He was passionate about. I thought it was going to be slow, something more sweet and shy, but no, it was the opposite. It was vigorous. It was great ! “The statements more adorable than ever, which will definitely make you blush-the main question. And for even more anecdotes on the cast of the fantastic franchise, the editorial’ of melted reveals if Emma Watson was embarrassed to kiss Rupert Grint in Harry Potter.

