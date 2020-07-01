Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) very embarrassed by a scene in the movie, he is back on this awkward moment

If it was all a dream go on the filming of the Harry Potter films, the reality was not as magical as previously thought. Daniel Radcliffe has become an alcoholic due to the success of the saga. And during these many years, where he played the warlock in the round glasses and the scar in shape of lightning, Daniel Radcliffe also had to shoot scenes more or less tough and more or less embarrassing. During an interview with the BBC made on the occasion of the launch of the fourth installment, Harry Potter and the goblet of Firein 2005, the actor is particularly back in the most embarrassing moment of the shooting. And this is not surprising, probably, not, but this took place during the filming of the dance of the ball of the triwizard Tournament.

Daniel Radcliffe and Shefali Chowdhury in the dance Tournament the 3 Witches

On the screen, Harry Potter seemed to be that it is not very comfortable with Parvati Patil, and when this sequence was filmed, this was also the case for the actor. “My most embarrassing moment was during the dance scene. I liked it so much, I had a good time, because the girl was incredibly good. But I would like to point out that most of the other people had had many more repetitions of the dance, as to me, and you will notice that Mike Newell, the director, has very kindly avoid shooting below my waist. So you never see my feet move, which is a good thing”it has relied on the actor to the BBC. As for Emma Watson, this is when she had to kiss Rupert Grint that she was the more embarrassed.