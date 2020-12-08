DANIEL RADCLIFFE: “I BROKE A LOT OF WANDS” WHILE FILMING HARRY POTTER

The last film in the Harry Potter film saga came out in 2011, but if you’re a true Potterhead you can’t get enough of discovering new and fun behind-the-scenes footage of the seven films in the series.

In a new interview for the Hot One’s show, Daniel Radcliffe denied a famous rumor that has been around forever but confirmed another we didn’t know at all.

Sean Evans, the show’s host, asked the actor if it was true that on the film set he ended up breaking 160 pairs of glasses and 60-70 wands.

” I would definitely say it’s exaggerated. Especially when it comes to the glasses. I certainly haven’t broken my glasses that often, I don’t think. I definitely broke a lot of wands because I liked to drum them on my legs all the time and do it all the time,” Daniel revealed.

” Probably once every three or four weeks they would weaken to the point of breaking, then I would go to the stage master and tell him I was very sorry and he would look at me to say: please stop playing the drums with the stick. They were very, very nice to us and tolerated more than I hope they would have done with an adult actor. “

He also told an absurd anecdote from the footage of the transfiguration class scenes in Professor McGonagall’s room in the Chamber of Secrets :

” I have to tell this story. You asked me about such a specific thing in that McGonagall class. I definitely remember there were a lot of animals. They must have been over 60. I don’t imagine they were often all on set together. But, certainly in that one. In the scene, in the transfiguration room, there was a monkey of some kind in a cage that started masturbating non-stop. But in general, the animals behaved very well. Although, I think at one point a bat has I peed on Rupert. After all, I came out pretty clean from those scenes. “