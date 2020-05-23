Daniel Radcliffe lives very badly !

During the containment, TF1 has decided to rebroadcast the saga worship Harry Potter. A true return back to a good number of nostalgic. It is at this time that Rupert Grint, the interpreter of Ron Weasley, became a dad for the first time. A happy event which has to react, the one who played the role of his best friend for several years.

It is in the midst of an epidemic of the Coronavirus that Rupert Grint and his companion since 2011 Georgia Groome announced that they were going to become parents for the first time. But what fans did not expect : it is that the birth of the baby was imminent. Only a few days later, they were able to announce the happy event through their spokesperson :” Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their little girl (…) We ask that you respect their privacy during this period very special “.

Moreover, the red iconic of the film Harry Potter had the right to a return of his long-time friend : Daniel Radcliffe. The latter is expressed with regard to the new micro Watch What Happens Live to which he said:” I sent him a message the other day and I told him that I was too happy for him and that it is very very cool (…) It is also super odd, to me, to think that we are all at the age to have children… but this is the case ! “

The former acolyte of Rupert Grint then added:” When I was 30 years old last summer, I remember that a lot of people in my life were pretty depressed realizing that they were as quickly caught up by the time “. You’ll understand that this birth has put a slap in the face to Daniel Radcliffe who made his debut with Emma Watson and the young dad he has more than 20 years ago !

