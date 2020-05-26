Daniel Radcliffe was totally disgusted by Emma Watson !

In an interview of 2009, Daniel Radcliffe had confided that he was totally disgusted at the idea of being in a relationship with Emma Watson !

In an interview with Esquire Magazine in 2009, Daniel Radcliffe has made several revelations about Emma Watson. If, at the time, many people thought as a couple, it would seem that the reality is far removed.

In fact, Daniel Radcliffe told the time magazine : “There was a period where it was the only boys and girls each of us knew “ ..

Daniel Radcliffe was also added : “And so, you know, we were all excited for the 3rd movie. Until the end of the fifth. Then we calmed them down “ . For him, there was that of the friendship with Emma Watson.

The young man had confided that he regarded it just as a friend. All the more that at the time, this idea the dégoutait at the highest point. He also revealed the reasons.

Daniel Radcliffe would have seen a couple with Emma Watson as incest

And from his point of view, a romantic relationship would have been pretty strange. Daniel Radcliffe was entrusted with : “Despite the theories of those who said that I was going out with Emma, I’ve never had a crush on someone of the cast “ .

The actor of Harry Potter also revealed : “We know that the fans would love it. I’m sorry guys, it doesn’t happen. It is like that. There are some something very incestuous around this idea “ .

The fans will thus be understood, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson have always had a relationship of friendship, see brother and sister. It was therefore unthinkable for the two friends to have a relationship one day.

Also, Emma Watson had confided that her kiss Rupert Grint was quite inconvenient. It must be said that they were friends since they were small. But the kisses, they felt. And he also ended up getting. Rupert Grint is dad right now!!!

