Daniel Radcliffe would never have been able to get away with it !

Daniel Radcliffe has confessed that he would never have been able to go out with Emma Watson ! He is even sickened at the idea of being with it !

Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson have been such good partners in Harry Potter that thees users have always dreamed to see them together. It has therefore reacted to it ! MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

You are always asked if Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson have already been as a couple ? It is true that their complicity in Harry Potter was so beautiful, that there has been a lot of rumors.

But yes remember you ! Prior to that Emma Watson is with Leo Robinton, several people have lent a relationship with her co-stars. Such as Tom Felton … And Daniel Radcliffe.

As in 2009, it has been about that have given weight to these rumors. “There was a period where thewe were the only boys and girls that each of us knew… “

“And so, you know, we were all incredibly excited for the third film until the end of the fifth, and then we calmed down. “

Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe : An impossible relationship

However, despite his excitement, the colleague of Emma Watson has confessed thatit would never have been able to put in couple with it.

It is therefore in this same interview with Esquire Magazine he explained thathe was even disgusted at the idea of being with her in real.

“Despite the theories of those who said that I was going out with Emma Watson, I’ve never had a crush on someone of the cast. “

“We know that the fans would love it. I’m sorry guys, it doesn’t happen. It is like that. There are qc. kilometers is something very incestuous around this idea. “

Ouch ! The british actor has so broken the dream of all those who wanted to see him happy with the pretty brunette ! But good news !

It has, however, revealed thathe was always very friend with it … And with Rupert Grint !

