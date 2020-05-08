Daniela Braga, Kylie Jenner, Emily DiDonato : looks of the week-mode confinement

(Relaxnews) – a new week, says new looks are shared by the icons of the fashion sphere placed in a casual manner since the beginning of the confinement. A good way to make use of their wardrobe, but also (and especially) to stop feel guilty when you opt for a tracksuit pants at the expense of a pants suit, in the morning, before retiring to your work space. Daniela Braga Emily DiDonato via Kylie Jenner : here are the looks of the highlights of the week.

Feline like Daniela Braga

To succumb to jogging in confinement period ? Very little for the sublime top brazilian Daniela Braga who cultivates a look that’s glamorous and ultra-feminine. Evidenced by one of his last publications on which she poses in a slip dress, decorated with a printed cat. All accessorized with high-heeled sandals, worthy of the evenings most glamorous of the summer.

Sports like Kylie Jenner

We are more accustomed to see in a hair salon or at the edge of the pool, but full containment Kylie Jenner has decided to get into the sport, tennis specifically. But be careful, not matter for the business woman to overlook her outfit. She prefers to type in the ball in a set, signed by Chanel, just like her racquet.

Mode 90’s such as Josephine Skriver

The top of the Danish, which appears very often in casual clothes – even off-period of confinement – has opted for a total look, inspired by the nineties this week. Sweat shirt hoodie tie-dye, shorts denim ripped, sneakers, and white socks high-top… the young woman has pulled out all the panoply for a look streetwear-inspired retro.

In naiad such as Jasmine Sanders

Enjoy moments of relaxation waiting at the end of the confinement. This is what the influenceuse and model Jasmine Sanders, who has made his garden – and pool – his favorite place. As a result, the young woman walks around in a swimsuit, sports inspiration, with a low very high-cut and a high type of bra. A perfect combination to relax until the end of the health crisis.

Casual like Emily DiDonato

The top american, who has graced his followers many looks in sportswear or homewear since the beginning of the confinement, favours this week with an outfit more casual. Emily DiDonato seems to see life in gray; a color that she declines on a sweater, textured and a pair of jeans. Simple but effective.