Danna Paola (Elite) couple with the ex of Tini Stoessel ? His answer cash to the rumor

After having denied rumors of the couple with Jorge Lopez, Danna Paola is now accused of having caused the rupture between Tini Stoessel (Violetta) and Sebastian Yatra : “We have lived beautiful moments but sometimes things do not go as we imagine them. Today, we believe that it is the best decision for both of us“, announced the two artists. The former star of Violetta and the singer of colombia have not discussed the reasons for their separation, but did not have the impression that someone is at the origin.

“In the case where you would still have doubts…”

Suddenly, from where come the doubts of internet users ? Of Danna Paola itself. The actress Elite, who confirmed his departure from the series, have apparently changed the lyrics of his song Mala Famareleased a year ago, to add the name of Sebastian Yatra and say : “with Yatra, yes“. If one puts in context, Danna Paola explains in his song that it is better to be single when one is famous, but that she would say no to Ozuna, Maluma and Sebastian Yatra.

Suddenly, the interpreter Read today as a couple, with the former of Tini Stoessel, as claimed in the rumors ? The answer is NO ! To answer this, Danna Paola has posted a video of her six years in which you can hear him say : “In the case where you would still have doubts… HAHAHAHAHA, I avoid the gossip since I was a little girl #single“, she wrote in the caption. All accusations are therefore false.