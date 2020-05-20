Danny Boyle will direct with Michael B. Jordan in ‘Methuselah’

Variety reports that Danny Boyle direct Michael B. Jordan in ” Methuselah “, while Simon Beaufoy, who worked with Boyle on “Slumdog Millionaire” and ” 127 Hours “, is in the process of rewriting the script.

Jordan will play “a man who has managed to survive for hundreds of years, without showing the physical signs of age. During this time, he has accumulated vast intellectual knowledge, of several languages to the sciences, as well as survival skills. “In the Bible, Methuselah lived up to 969 years.

Jordan also produced the film with the director of the production of the Outlier Society Alana Mayo, as well as Boyle and Heyday David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford. Tony Gilroy wrote the last version of the scenario, based on a treatment by James Watkins.

Boyle has recently directed the musical comedy “Yesterday” for Universal, which became a surprise success last summer with $ 153 million in the world with a budget of $ 26 million.

The future projects of the Jordan, which include “Without remorse “, as well as the Denzel Washington-led “Journal for Jordan”. He will also play in The next film untitled David O Russell in front of Christian Bale and Margot Robbie.