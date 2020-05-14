Danny Boyle would have liked Robert Pattinson to embody James Bond

In an interview, director Danny Boyle said that Robert Pattinson would be perfect in the role of James Bond.

Robert Pattinson, future James Bond ? This is what I would have liked the film director Danny Boyle. During an interview to promote his new film “Yesterday” (in theaters on July 3 next) to “Variety“he has confessed that the british actor would have been perfect to play the famous secret agent : “I watched the film to Claire Denis the other day, “High Life”, it is very good I recommend it, Robert Pattinson is very good in there. I watched it with a friend and I said : “They should audition with Robert Pattinson (for James Bond, editor’s note). He has really matured in this film.” And he said to me: “They just take it for Batman.””

If Danny Boyle still thinks of James Bond, is that the director of “Slumdog Millionaire” was originally on the project for the 25th installment of the saga. But after disagreements with some members of the team, the Irish preferred to withdraw and leave his place to someone else referring to simple “differences creative”. A source of the “Telegraph“also implied that the departure of the director would also be due to a dispute with Daniel Craig on the choice of the members of the cast : “Craig has a great influence on all the decisions in terms of casting. None of the girls of Bond has not been chosen without his word,” reported the source. This apparently did not like Danny Boyle.

No regret for the developer

In this same interview, Danny Boyle has said that he didn’t miss in any case his choice : “When you undertake something like that, you must all be on the same page. You must all agree on what you are doing. We started to disagree on what we were doing. (…) It is a pity in a sense, and I would have loved to spend a film of the Beatles in a Bond film. This would make a very good title. I wish Cary (Joji Fukunaga, ed) all the success possible. I am sure that he will do an excellent job, it is a great director.”

