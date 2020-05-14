Danny Boyle would have wanted Robert Pattinson embodies James Bond

The director of Trainspotting, a deserter from the filming of Bond 25, said that he imagined the perfect british actor to don the costume of 007.

His name is Pattinson, Robert Pattinson. The actor goes on to speak of him. Very recently, it was following the confirmation of his resumption of the role of the Black Knight in The Batman. We know the turmoil that has sparked this choice on the social networks and this time it is Danny Boyle, who throws a new stone into the pond… And if Robert Pattinson was the actor perfect for the successor to Daniel Craig in the costume of the most famous spy in the service of His Majesty ?

The director of Trainspotting told the Guardian, relayed by IndieWireconcerning Bond 25the film franchise 007 that he had to perform before leaving suddenly the shooting early 2018. In particular, on his idea of having Robert Pattinson in the title role, playing a younger version of the famous secret agent. The click ? His performance in the science-fiction film claustro and zarbi of Claire Denis, High Life.

It’s official : Robert Pattinson is the new Batman



“It was very weird… I was sitting watching High Lifeand I thought : ‘My God, they should give him the next James Bond’” says the filmmaker. A thought, fleeting, passing through it at the sight of R-Pattz with a shaved head walking in the corridors of a space ship lost in space, saving a young prisoner rape and raising a baby, only survivor of a tragedy.

We don’t know how would have been given such a choice of casting if Boyle had remained to the achievement of the 25th film of the saga. Probably a tidal wave of negative opinions on the social networks, an outcry of the purists, a few petitions here and there… As for The Batman. Pattinson is too young, too far away from the character, too ex-teen idol… Too Pattinson, what.

Batman : the choice of Robert Pattinson’s much maligned, fans were still all wrong ?



Regarding his age, actually, Danny Boyle said : “He is not so young, he must be almost 30 years old. How old was Sean Connery at the time ? Pattinson is ripe now.” Actually, the actor is 33 years old. Sean Connery was 31 when he played for the first time, the spy in James Bond against Dr. No. in 1963. For his part, in 1969, George Lazenby was 29 during the filming ofIn the Service of His Majesty.

This is a pure fantasy of Danny Boyle, who is no longer attached to the franchise at the present time that more is, but force is to admit that this idea seems to be exciting as you will recall, Robert Pattinson is not Edward Cullen of Twilight. David Cronenberg, James Gray, Claire Denis, or even the brothers Safdie and soon Christopher Nolan… R-Pattz is no longer the idol of the ancient times of ten years ago and his artistic choices have not finished to surprise us. And, who knows, maybe will be there in the shortlist to portray James Bond when Daniel Craig will pass the torch ?

The Batman : Robert Pattinson would have got the role thanks to his performance in Good Time

