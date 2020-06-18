Danny Masterson accused of three rapes : the star of the series That ’70s Show risk a heavy penalty

Former star of That ’70s Show, Danny Masterson is accused of raping three women between 2001 and 2003. If the actor denies bulk of the facts, he is now facing 45 years in prison…

Danny Masterson has been indicted in three rape cases. According to the website american Variety, the one that is known to lending his traits to Steven Hyde in the series That ’70s Show is accused of raped three women, aged in their twenties at the time, on numerous occasions between 2001 and 2003. Arrested Wednesday 17 June 2020 by the police of Los Angeles, Danny Masterson has been released after being paid a security deposit of more than $ 3 million. Already in 2017, the older brother of Christopher Masterson (Francis in the series Malcolm) had been referred to by Netflix as a result of multiple charges of rape. Today, the one who is now the father of a family continues to deny the charges of sexual assault.

Following his indictment, the criminal defense attorney, Tom Meserau has revealed that he plans to fight the charges involving the actor of 44 years : “Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we are confident it will be cleared when all the evidence finally be revealed and that the witnesses will have the opportunity to testify.“In this press release, he added : “Obviously, mr. Masterson and his wife are in a state of shock as these allegations of nearly twenty years lead to, suddenly, the filing of charges, but they and their families are comforted in knowing that in the end, the truth will be revealed. People who know mr. Masterson know his character and know that the allegations are false.“

Focus on the career of Danny Masterson

From 1998 to 2006, the actor interpreted Steven Hyde in the series That ’70 Show. In this last, he played the role of one of the best friends of the main character, Eric Forman, alongside Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, but also, Wilmer Valderrama ! After having made appearances in series television in the years 2000, Danny Masterson sang a Milo from 2012 to 2014 in the series Men at Work. Between 2016 and 2018, he had found his friend Ashton Kutcher in the series released on Netflix, The Ranch !

