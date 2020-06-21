Danny Masterson, actor (“That ’70s Show” and charged for rape

The facts allegedly occurred in the early 2000s in the residence of the actor to Hollywood.

Actor in the series That ’70s Show and The RanchDanny Masterson, 44, has been charged with the rape of three women in his residence in Hollywood in the early 2000s, has announced on June 17, the prosecutor of the county of Los Angeles.

Masterson is accused of raping three women, all aged in their twenties at the time, on separate occasions between 2001 and 2003. Danny Masterson, who has denied past charges of sexual assault, faces 45 years in prison if he is convicted of all heads held against him.

The office of the prosecutor of the county of Los Angeles has made it known that he had dropped two other charges of sexual assault against the actor due to the lack of evidence and because the facts were prescribed.

Danny Masterson is known at the end of the 1990s for his role in the series That ’70s Show alongside Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. It is also appeared more recently in the sides of the last in the series of Netflix The Ranchbut he has been landed in 2017 after the Los Angeles police department confirmed to investigate charges of sexual assault against him. At the time, it was argued that these charges arose from a producer opposed to the Church of scientology to which he belongs.

Four women have filed a complaint in 2019 against the actor and the Church of scientology, the complainants referring to harassment and intimidation following a statement from the Los Angeles police department. Danny Masterson said at the time that these charges were “beyond” of the ridiculous.

The lawyer of the actor has reacted to the indictment Wednesday of his client to the rape of three women. “Mr. Masterson and his wife are obviously under the shock more total” to see a resurgence as well “suddenly” of “accusations have existed for nearly 20 years,”, he wrote. But they “are confident that the truth will eventually emerge (…) People who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know that these accusations are false”added the lawyer. The actor will have to appear in September before a court for the reading of the indictment.