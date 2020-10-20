Danny Masterson rape trial to continue

Judge Eleanor Hunter ruled that the complaint was still within the statute of limitations during a hearing on Monday.

Danny Masterson will be tried on rape charges after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge rejected his attorneys’ request to dismiss the case.

Judge Eleanor Hunter ruled that the complaint was still within the statute of limitations during a hearing on Monday, in which the former That 70s’ Show star was represented by her attorneys Thomas Mesereau and Sharon Appelbaum.

Masterson, who was not in court Monday, has been charged with forcibly raping three women and faces a maximum sentence of 45 years to life in prison if convicted. The actor will be arraigned on November 2.

Judge Hunter also rejected the defense team’s offer to keep the media out of the courtroom.

Masterson is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old and a 23-year-old two years later.

Assistant District Attorney Reinhold Mueller, who is prosecuting the case, claims that all of the alleged incidents took place at Masterson’s Hollywood Hills home.

Allegations of rape and sexual assault against Masterson have gripped him for years, and the scandal prompted television bosses to remove his character from the Netflix sitcom The Ranch.