Dark Days At The Magna Carta : a thriller post-apocalyptic Netflix with Blake Lively

Blake Lively, seen recently in “The Rhythm of revenge”, will be coming soon to the poster of the thriller, post-apocalyptic “Dark Days At The Magna Carta”, which will be available on Netflix. It could be the first in a franchise of films.

After his last appearance in the cinema in The Rhythm of revengeBlake Lively will immerse himself again soon in the world of the thriller. It will be up to the poster Dark Days At The Magna Carta, a thriller, apocalyptic, whose adaptation rights have been purchased by Netflix. Shawn Levy, one of the executive producers of Stranger Things, will be one of the financiers of the film.

We do not know for the moment not much of the plot of Dark Days At The Magna Carta. The little information that has filtered to the moment indicate that the story focuses on a woman forced to take extreme measures during a disaster to save his family. The film could launch a franchise.

The last role to date Blake Lively was the one she was in The Rhythm of revenge. The film was centered on Stephanie Patrick, a woman who is falling into a downward spiral after the death of his family in a plane crash. Gnawed by despair then she would have had to itself be found also in the device, she soon discovers that the crash was not an accident. She then decides to take revenge on the responsiblebecoming a slayer in search of the culprits.

The film had a cast solid. Jude Law playing an ex-MI6 agent who was helping Stephanie Patrick in his quest. Sterling K. Brown, seen in Black Panther or This Is Us, and Richard Brake, aka the King of the night in Game of Thrones, were also part of the distribution.

Before that, she had been a poster of another thriller, The Shadow of Emilyinspired by a true story. The storyline was centered on Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick), a stay at home mother made fun of the other parents of students from the school of his son. She then has an encounter with Emily Nelsonthe mother of one of the friends of his son, that will change his daily life. This last seems to have it all, between a husband seemingly perfect (Henry Golding), an impressive house and a style of dress remarkable. The two women quickly become best friends. But one day, Emily vanishes. Stephanie will do anything to find it, discovering little by little the dark secrets that hides her friend.

While the first had been poorly received by critics and the public, the second had seduced. Therefore, we expect for the actress that his next project will follow the same path.

Dark Days At The Magna Carta being only at the beginning of its development phase, it is not yet known when the film will be released.