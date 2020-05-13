Dark Fate ” Arnold Schwarzenegger has published a first official photo

” I’m so glad to find everyone. Jim (James) Cameron and Linda Hamilton, all the team together again “launched Arnold Schwarzenegger, 71 years of age, on the stage of the CinemaCon, annual rendezvous of the cinema industry in Las Vegas.

” This is how it started in 1984, and it changed my life “added the actor american of austrian origin, who was also governor of California in the years 2000.

” I’m back. 1 November “wrote the actor on his account Instagram in legend of a prelière official photo of the film :

Terminator : Dark Fate, which is due for release in November 2019, is regarded by professionals as one of the main events of the year. He has a chance to get the taste of the day a franchise that has certainly brought in the money ($1.8 billion) but has disappointed the critics.

Financed by Paramount studios, this sixth component is the direct sequel to Terminator 2 (1991), the last critical success of the series, where we find the android slayer and Sarah Connor, portrayed by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton), alongside a new generation of actors.

The film was directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) but is produced by James Cameron, creator of the saga and to the orders of the first two games that have marked the history of cinema.