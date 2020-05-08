Dark Lane Demo Tapes, Drake

Take this mixtape for what it is : a bunch of excerpts already released, demos and polished songs that may not have been deemed good enough to appear on the real disk that the Canadian has promised to deliver this summer. A footnote in his discography, but a false note anyway : it is, from one end to the other, fairly humming, melodies, giving the impression of having been already heard, Drake on auto-pilot, unable to show any emotion, the flow stoic productions in all generic. Of the lot, retain all the same the excellent Chicago Freestyle, with the voice of the singer Giveon (Drake quotes Superman Eminem), the bewitching Desiresthe Drake pure juice in the chorus melody that slides between singing and rap, which is expressed also in the Future, as we find later with Young Thug on D4Lone of the best of the album with Bread 1993, duet with Playboi Carti on a production of the composer-filmmaker of the time, Pi’erre Bourne.

Listen D4L