date of launch of the series ? the most recent information here

Strange Things is one of the series of success of the streaming platform Netflix. After the end of the third season of the series created by Matt Ross and Fool, the series has left fans with many questions. And fans wonder when the series returns on their screens.

The fourth season of the odd Things that has been officially confirmed on September 30, 2019. The filming of the fourth season of the odd Things that started on the 7th of January 2020, and was to end August 5, 2020, However, due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus in progress, the production has been suspended since the month of march 2020.

There is No official date of release of season 4 of the strangest Things has not yet been announced. The first season of the series was premiered on Netflix on July 15, 2016. The second season was premiered on October 27, 2017. And the third season of the series was released on 4 July 2019.

However, season 4 could not be broadcast at the beginning or in the course of the year 2021. Fans have to wait a little longer to see the next episodes of season 4 of the strangest Things.

That will be present in the cast of season 4 of the strangest Things ?

For the fourth season of ” Strange Things “, most of the key players will be back, at least those that have managed to survive. So, the cast will include :

Millie Bobby Brown, in the character of the Eleven

Noah Schnapp on the nature of the Will

Finn Wolfhard playing the character of Mike

Gaten Matarazzo in the role of Dustin

Caleb McLaughlin on the character of Luke

Winona Ryder is playing the character of Joyce

Sadie sink in the role of Max

Charlie Heaton in the role of Jonathan

Natalia Dyer is playing the character of Nancy

Maya Hawke in the character of Robin

David harbour in the role of the Hopper

