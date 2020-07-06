Dave Bautista “Dwayne Johnson, a very good actor? I don’t care about Fast & Furious

Dave Bautista I don’t think Dwayne Johnson a very good actor. The Drax of the Guardians of the Galaxy currently showing on comedy My Spy in Amazon Prime in the united states (there is still no release date for France) and soon in Dune Denis Villeneuse spoke about his fellow wrestler during an interview.

About The Rock and John Cenathe colossus says : “These guys are wrestlers become film stars. I am something more. I was a fighter. Today, I am an actor.“

Dave Bautista is keen to stress the difference between him and Dwayne Johnson. Without attacking your partner, who has a huge respect, Bautista is in the category of actor, while according to him, The Rock is a movie star.

“The Rock was, in a sense, already a movie star before you become one. There is something unique about him. I would never do what he has something to share. Then to say that he is a good actor ? Not.”

Although there are some comedies to his credit and not the bad, of the series B, the Baptist says that does not dream of blockbuster, and argues that what motivates them is to work with directors known for their work in the hand.

“I want good roles. I don’t care about Fast and Furious and Bumblebee… This is not the recognition I seek. I want to be in the Dune. I want to work with Denis Villeneuve, with Sam Mendes and Jodie Foster. I want to work with directors rewarded. I am proud to be an actor of the composition. I like that this kind of respect, credibility and know-how“.

After this interview, Bautista said in his twitter account that he respected The Rock and John Cena. “I’m just someone who speaks from the heart and sometimes my comments can seem harsh. But in any case, I want to be an insult or lack of respect. And I never said that my classmates lacked talent. It’s just that our goals are different“.