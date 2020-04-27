Dave Bautista (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) joined Jason Momoa in “SEE” Apple TV+

(Relaxnews) – If no return date has been announced regarding the series in a futuristic “See” with Jason Momoa, a new player has just joined the rank of the new series of Apple TV+, has unveiled Deadline Monday 13 January 2020. For the moment, the details of this second round will remain secret as will the new role won the actor of “Guardians of the Galaxy”.

Another super-hero is about to join the ranks of “See”, one of the last new series of Apple TV+. According to exclusive information reported by Deadline on Monday, 13 January 2020, Dave Bautista, the interpreter of the character of Drax in the saga of Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy”, give the reply to Jason Momoa, sir, “Aquaman”, in the second season of the series created by Steven Knight (“Peaky Blinders”).

The story tells how in the near future, an epidemic has decimated humankind. The only survivors have lost the sense of sight. Jason Momoa embodies Baba Voss, a man whose twins were born with the faculty of seeing, became, after years of disappearance, a true gift mythical, but dreaded. The father of the family must protect his tribe is threatened by a terrible and powerful queen, determined to annihilate this new-born which it considers to be cursed and carry a very bad omen.

So for the moment, the role of Dave Bautista has not yet been released by the production, the actor used to the big productions will join, including Alfre Woodard, Hera Hilmar, Sylvia Hoeks and Christian Camargo who sign their return in the skin of their characters respective, Paris, Maghra, the queen Kane and Tamacti Jun.

Developed in part by a team consisting of visually impaired and blind people, providing a sense of authenticity, the series is led by Jonathan Tropper as showrunner and executive producer for this second season.

Good news for Dave Bautista who, since the success of the saga “the Guardians of the Galaxy” did some small film roles. It will, however, in the casting of “Dune”, the next highly anticipated film by Denis Villeneuve, the 23 December 2020 at the cinema in France, in which he will be joined by his colleague… Jason Momoa.

Launched on November 1, 2019 in the United States at the same time as the platform Apple TV+, the series futuristic, “See” was made up of eight episodes. For the moment, the number of episodes considered for this second round has not been notified by the american giant.