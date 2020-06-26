Dave : the singer loses his parisian home, a star flies to the rescue

It is a blow for Dave and his mate ! The singer comes to know that the owner of his parisian home was not going to renew your lease. The artist and her husband have three months to find a new home. Fortunately, a celebrity is willing to come to your aid…

Dave soon to be without a home ? This scenario is not impossible… The famous interpreter of Vanina and her husband, Patrick Loiseau, have passed the delicate weeks of confinement in Paris, at his home in Vaucluse. But it seems that the two men are not at the end of his sentence. While the absolute dominance of the health care crisis loosens penalty, the couple has had to cope with a new and delicate on his return to the capital. Dave and his husband are, in fact, it is necessary to move. This is what informs this Friday, June 26, 2020 an article of our fellow France On Sunday. How is this situation ? In fact, it is a contract of lease. The owner of the Dutch singer do not want to, in fact, not to renew the lease of the house the couple rents in the very chic villa Montmorency. The lovers are therefore the legal term of three months to find a new pied-à-terre in paris.

Sylvie Vartan does not fall off Dave

The forgotten dreams of the purchase to Dave and his partner who hopes to one day be able to afford the luxury of this sumptuous house of 80m2 with a garden – after two years of the lease. Fortunately, they know that they can find support weight, not du côté de chez Swann, but with… Sylvie Vartan ! In effect, according to France On Sundaythe famous singer is ready to give you a boost angel to the couple. Not the hosting, but at least putting on his old friend Dave in contact with his sister-in-law. The latter has in effect the profession of estate agent. In a parisian real estate market and extended affected affected by the health care crisis – there is no doubt that this help will be more useful. Keep in mind that Dave can barely get out of Paris. It is obvious that it is not a whim of the star, but the singer of many of the imperatives in the capital !