David Ayer confirmed that a scene with the Joker has been returned because ” too dark “

Asked on Twitter about the difference in treatment observed between the Joker of the trailer and the feature film is complete, the director of Suicide Squad confirmed that the scene had been returned, as they are deemed to “too dark “. Bingo, this is exactly the opposite, which has been criticized the film for its release.

Suicide Squad promised a beautiful meeting between the villains, but the making of David Ayer has not been finally live up to the expectations of the fans. Nearly four years after its release, Suicide Squad continues to raise questions, which, moreover, seem to point in the same direction : why the tone has lightened over the progress of the project ?

A user of the Twitter social network has approached David Ayer on a comparison between the two snapshots of Suicide Squad : the first, an excerpt from a trailer, portrays a Joker smile disturbing. The second, from the movie shown in a theater, watch the same actor, but a Joker less confusing.

‘Suicide Squad’: Ayer not against the idea of a new mount faithful to his vision

The director of Suicide Squad has since confirmed that the difference of treatment between the two images and their justification :

“The scene has been returned because the tone was ‘too dark’ – My first version was a film normally built. I was inspired by Nolan. There were real scenes with a set of amazing actor between Jared [Leto] and Margot [Robbie]. The Joker was terrifying. Harley was complex. “

Later and on the same platform, David Ayer has assured to have “writing a scenario is perfectly consistent “ where “the Joker was rich and dimensional “. And if, as reported in AlloCinéhe will not say no to a winding of the film true to its initial vision, ” the Snyder “, would this be sufficient to reverse the trend ?

You may remember that Jared Leto, during the promotional campaign of Suicide Squad, had already spoken of many scenes with his character that had not been retained in the final edit. The latter had confined itself to presenting the Joker in the watermark, not giving him as well as rare opportunities to shine while his teeth did not ask, however, that this.

This was reshot because the tone was “too dark” – My first act was a normally constructed film. I took my inspiration from Nolan. There were real scenes with incredible acting between Jared and Margot. Joker was terrifying. Harley was complex. https://t.co/KeJHmI6EA7 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 30, 2020







