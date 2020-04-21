David Ayer has apologised for the representation of gender Harley Quinn

Recently, social networks have been the place chosen to criticize David Ayer. Many fans were against Harley Quinn that the director showed in Suicide Squad, where the character became a representation of gender.

Nearly four years have passed since fans of Expanded universe DC they have had to deal with Suicide Squad, one of the most bad productions Warner bros. This movie has received bad comments from the critics, and the public disappointed by the final result. Mainly with the character of Harley quinn, which is seen as a representation of gender. Recently, David yesterday He decided to apologize for his personal account.

Although the film will be a new version by James Gunn, where Harley quinn will be more faithful to the animated version; The fans have not yet forgiven the story created by David Ayer and continue to claim it for the errors he made on the tape. In previous statements, the director had held Warner Bros. responsible for the outcome of the film and the decisions that had been taken. According to the filmmaker, the studio was at the origin of severe changes that have come to alter completely the original idea that he had.

An idea that has not worked

Without any doubt, Suicide Squad of David yesterday no one has been seen Harley quinn entitled to do so. On the contrary, the Harlequin was obsessed with his pudding, and apparently his only desire was to become a wife at home to take care of babies of MJ.

As if that wasn’t enough, the character had clothes very striking, very different from the one he used Margot Robbie in Birds of prey. This and the general development of the character, brought the fans to criticize the director on Twitter for having sexualized. For this, David Ayer has decided to give its point of view:

Unfortunately, his arc in the story has been emptied. It was his film in many respects. Look, I’ve tried. I interpreted the cartoon Harley with precision. Everything is political now. All. I just wanted to entertain. I can do better, ” said the director.

– David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) April 11, 2020

