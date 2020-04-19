David Beckham chose the best between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

It does not matter if we are talking about fans or legends of football, all have a favorite player and this has shown David Beckham. The English is very clear ‘who sends’ between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messieven when choosing his response, he confessed that the other “it is not to his level”.

According to statements taken from the newspaper ‘Brand’, David Beckham he talked about his favorite among Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, being the argentine, which for him has no comparison whatsoever, so that though he admits that no one competes on both, ‘Iol’ is above.

“Messi, is only in its category as a player, it is impossible to have another like him. Cristiano Ronaldo is not on his levelbut both are above the rest,” said Beckham.

Similarly it should be noted that a game against Barcelona was the one that marked the end of the race David Beckham, where they were eliminated in the Champions League 2012-13, a fact that reminds us English very well and that is one of the reasons that he prefers Lionel Messi.

“We were going ahead. He went in and marked the Barcelona. Despite my age, I enjoyed playing and the team was good in both parties. We did things that we can be proud of. We were not able to against them,” recalled David Beckham.

Finally, and culminating with his memory, Beckham is aware of the game before the Barcelona of Lionel Messi it was a climax in his career, and even though it marked the end of an era that was brilliant, I don’t know repents having left the courts of that way, because it was before whom considered the best in the world.

“Messi I withdrew after the PSG vs Barcelona. It was a great match, seriously we made it difficult but had to give way to the new way that they were making and I will always have that game in my mind“, sentenced David Beckham.