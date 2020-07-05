David Beckham soon in Peak Blinders ?

While the season 6 of Peak Blinders it is hoped, a picture published by one of the actors of the series seems to indicate that the family Shelby could soon have prestigious guests. Among them, David Beckham…

If there is a player that already had the appearance of Peaks Blinders before the Peak Blinders on there is, is David Beckham. This is the reason why the possibility of appearing in the series of Steven Knight finally not surprised that this…

Is Paul Anderson, who plays the mangy Arthur Shelby, who may have given a lot of information in the season 6 of Peak Blindersit is now in preparation and soon diffuée on Netflix (which is accessible from the box of swiss francs). While we have learned recently that he would have to make them a lot of patience to discover these new episodes, including the shooting could start as early as the year 2021, the actor did a post quite enigmatic in his account of Instagram. It indicates that will be held in Small Heath, at the general HEADQUARTERS of the Peaks blindfolded, and have it ready. Until here, all goes well. And, then, in the message posted under the photos, we can see that he has marked some of the people that do not have a priori nothing to do with the series : Lukas Haas, Guy Ritchie, Bella Thorne and David Beckham ! New to Birmingham ?

Guy Ritchie to the realization, David Beckham and Bella Thorne in the cast ?

If the presence of Lukas Haas, an american actor summary The Revenant or First Man would she only spent inpaerçue, the other names are already being raised many more questions. And not seulemement because they are the most well-known. Bella Thorne, the young actress who has already appeared in numerous series, such as The Experts or Without words . Why not see in appparaître Peak Blinders ? The director, Guy Ritchie (Snatch, Sherlock Holmes) has a style that corresponds perfectly with the universe of the series. It is also found behind the camera for one or more episodes would be quite consistent. More of Nicole Richie, in any case. And then there is David Beckham…

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid is a long-time fan of the series. We had already noticed on the set of season 5, and has even launched a clothing line inspired by Peak Blinders. On the other hand, one wonders if his gaze to him, has not inspired one of the characters of the series, and one of Arthur Shelby, in particular. Especially at the level of the court.

To make him happy, could it be that he was assigned a role in the next season ? This seems plausible, especially when one remembers that David Beckham has already made his appearance in the movies King Arthur : the Legend of Excalibur, a film directed by… Guy Ritchie. And if in fiction, as in football, we applied the same saying : “never change a winning team” ? Even if in the case of this film, it is all the same more close to defeat…

There will be David Beckham in the season 6 of Peak Blinders ? Everything seems to indicate that this. In any case, the customer or the customer does not have too many problems to give it the proper aspect ratio…

