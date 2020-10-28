David Bisbal presents his second daughter with Rosanna Zanetti

The Spanish singer uploaded a photo to his social networks in which his wife is seen in the hospital bed with the baby.

David Bisbal presents his newborn daughter, his second son with the Venezuelan model Rosanna Zanetti, and wanted to share the happy news with his followers.

The Spanish singer uploaded a photo to his social networks in which his wife is seen in the hospital bed, breastfeeding the little girl, he also turning to the camera and wearing a mask.

At the bottom of the photo David reveals the name they chose for the beautiful baby: “We are very happy and excited with our little girl. Both Rosanna and our little Bianca are doing very well. Thank you all for the love! We want them”.

The couple have a two-year-old boy named Matteo, and Bisbal is also the father of 10-year-old Ella, whom he fathered with designer Elena Tablada.