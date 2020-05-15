David Charvet has 48 years : back to its physical evolution

David Charvet is celebrating its 48th anniversary, this Friday 15 may 2020. For the occasion, Closer invites you to discover the physical evolution of the actor.

A beach and a red bathing suit. That’s all it took for David Charvet to make a name for themselves in the four corners of the planet. The actor, who celebrates his 48th birthday this Friday, may 15, 2020, was the interpreter, for four seasons of Matt Brody in the cult series of the 1990s, Baywatch. On the occasion of his birthday, Closer you discover, in images, what has become of David Charvet since he has removed his red bathing suit, in 1996.

Focusing a lot on his physique, the young man then joined the cast of another hit series, Melrose Place. For two years, David Charvet has played the character of Craig Field. In parallel, the young man tries to the song with the single Should I Leavereleased in 1997 and who knows a very big success in France. It has also tried his luck in reality television, participating in the third season of La Ferme célébrités, in 2010, on TF1.

Manufacturer of luxury villas, David Charvet has fallen under the spell of a dummy, eastern Europe

More recently, David Charvet seems to have put aside their careers in the television and in the music. The former companion of Pamela Anderson, who has retained his physical dream in spite of the fifty or similar, is now a business man, residing on the west coast of the United States. In fact, David Charvet became a manufacturer of luxury villas for wealthy clients in Los Angeles. Side private life, he fell under the spell of the beautiful Oksana Rykova, model and influenceuse followed by over 50,000 people on the social networks. Last February, the couple did not hide their complicity on a Miami beach. Proof that the hunk has recovered from his divorce with Brooke Burke, who remained his wife for thirteen years until their separation in 2018.

