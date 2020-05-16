David Charvet has 48 years : what becomes of the ex-sex symbol of baywatch ?

This Friday, may 15, David Charvet is celebrating its anniversary. 48-year-old, the French actor has marked the minds of a whole generation in the 90s by appearing in the hit series baywatch and Melrose Place.

Should I leave or should I stay… In the 90s, the question was not even : David Charvet it was to remain. Well before the beautiful blue eyes of Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic, what are the tablets of chocolate of the French actor who melted millions of viewers around the world. Born in Lyon in 1972, David Charvet has left France at the age of nine to join his father – installed on the other side of the Atlantic to revive the fashion of the jean s. A brilliant idea that allows them to hold still today several brands of ready-to-wear and opened the beautiful doors to his son, to the physical advantageous. With his body of Apollo and his angel face, the young man did not take long to get noticed in the country of Uncle Sam. It is a model for Coca-Cola and Levi’s as he starts his career.

Aged just 19 years, David Charvet won his first role in the cult series Baywatch. In the role of the beautiful Matt Brody, he joined the team of the leader Micth Buchannon in the third season, just as some Pamela Anderson… In the scenes, the magic between the two actors – who will live a beautiful love story for two years. Surely tired of running in slow motion, Frenchy changes our perspective and integrates in 1996 the cast of the soap opera success, Melrose Place. He will be Craig Field – a character who will be a tragic end after the (fake) brutal death of his wife, the iconic Sydney Andrews. Taking advantage of the light projectors, David Charvet will show that it has more than one string to its bow with the unveiling of his first single, Should I leavein 1997.

Cult series to reality tv in France

After Baywatch and Melrose Place, the actor will only appear in tv movies – the last date, The Curse of the Pyramidsdating back to 2013. He clings to his career in music, with the release of 3 albums. In 2002, he released the titles Learn to love and Until the end. Two years later, it is with his romantic ballad I dedicate he is back on the front of the stage. In 2010, he goes through the box reality tv in France, and appears in the casting of the third season of The Celebrity Farm. Viewers still remember, no doubt, of its many headaches with the unbearable Mickaël Vendetta.

It is next to the heart that his life has had some upheavals. As a couple, with Brooke Burke for the past 13 years, David Charvet has been divorced, will be the host in April 2018. Together they had two children and today they have shared custody. The former star ofBaywatch is no longer a heart to take. In fact, he has remade his life with the model Oksana Rykova. It is, therefore, in delightful company as he celebrated this Friday, may 15, the 48-year-old. The young woman will certainly have the strength and the fire of a love for two.