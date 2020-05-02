David Cronenberg, the master of the discomfort in the behind-closed-doors – Cinema

A teacher in a clinic, a man who travels around New York city are infested by rats in his limo, Los Angeles experienced as a prison mental : fictions of the Canadian director has frequently depicted the containment such as the torment of the body and the soul. The proof is in three.

It is the filmmaker who best captures the links between the body and the soul. Shown how the ravages of the mind view in the flesh. He shot the twins tormented and a woman to three uterus (Jeremy Irons and Genevieve Bujold in False pretenses, 1988). A man to be swallowed by an insect (Jeff Goldblum in The Fly, 1986). A couple sexually excited by car accidents (James Spader and Deborah Kara Unger in Crash, 1996). A diplomat is unable to admit that the woman he loves is a man (M. Butterfly, 1993). A schizophrenic investigating the depths of his unconscious (Ralph Fiennes in Spider, 2002).

This filmmaker, who no longer has a shot for a few years – sorrows-personal, fatigue and transient and, also, difficulties to impose its sulphurous projects, we have chosen three films to be realized. Three limitations. Three solitudes.

“Chromosome 3” (1979)

Susan Hogan , CHROMOSOME 3 David Cronenberg, 1979. © Elgin

Isolated in the clinic, away from the other patients, Nola (Samantha Eggar) lives a prisoner. But who ? The strange psych that treats (Oliver Reed) ? Or herself ? Of this anger that drives it, not even that she wants to get revenge on all those she believes have done wrong ?… The first real success of David Cronenberg, after a few trials macabre and immature (Chills, 1975 ; Rage, 1977). To see the film again, one measures how the stage – still very influenced by Hitchcock’s inventive. And bold : the filmmaker could shoot, today, the scene where children, dumbfounded, and probably traumatized for life, attend to the bloody murder of their teacher ? But this is the scenario that is fascinating and frightening : the idea that, in spite of all possible aids (psychoanalysis including), the anguish and the fury of the men are for ever incurable…

“Cosmopolis” (2012)

Robert Pattinson and Gouchy Boy, COSMOPOLIS David Cronenberg, 2012. Based on the novel by Don DeLillo © Caitlin Cronenberg – Alfama Films – Prospero Pictures

It is isolated, also. In his huge limousine, armored and sound proof. Eric Packer (Robert Pattinson) does not release monsters like the Nola of Chromosome 3but they swarm him, while he is driving in the old hairdresser from his childhood in a New York devastated where the rats seem to have – both literally and figuratively – replaced the human… The movie has disappointed the fans of the filmmaker for his lack of extravagance, visual. They exist, yet, essentially comical, starting with the check-up medical searched that is made to perform, in his car, the hero is a hypochondriac… The film is based on a novel by Don DeLillo, who was very inspired by The wisp Pierre Drieu la Rochelle : The slow suicide of a man who meets his death after one last time, crossed unnecessary companions of life. The pessimism of Cronenberg is at the top. The elegance of his filmmaking, too.

“Maps to the stars” (2014)

Mia Wasikowska, MAPS TO THE STARS David Cronenberg, 2014. © C. Cronenberg – Prospero Pictures – Sentient Entertainment – SBS Productions – Integral Film

This is not a real camera, since the external abound, if only Cronenberg films Los Angeles like a vast prison mental : the characters seem to be perpetually running in circles as a laboratory mice on the wheel of their cages… Brother and sister fusional up to the unforgivable, the teenage arsonist in the pursuit of a kid starifié and perverse, actress has been (Julianne Moore) obsessed with his mother that she dreams to embody on the screen… In its latest film, David Cronenberg joins the style and the nightmares of his illustrious elders – Billy Wilder in Sunset Boulevard and FedoraRobert Aldrich in What ever happened to Baby Jane ? and The Demon of women – when they flétrissaient Hollywood and the american dream.