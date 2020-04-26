David Faitelson adds a new “round” vs Saul “Canelo” Alvarez

The controversial journalist ESPN David Faitelson, returned to be in the midst of the controversy surrounding the famous mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, to affirm through their social networks, which the fighter of fashion today would be defeated in a very simple way by Jose ‘Mantequilla Napolesthat was an extraordinary and very complete boxer.

“Al “Canelo” today we also won The “Butter” (the problem would be the weight). The cuban-mexican was a wonderful and very complete boxer. Must be one of the best of the history”, he wrote Faitelson going on with all the controversy on social networks.

However this would not stay as well, as the trainer of Saul Alvarez, Eddy Reynosocame out in its defense, highlighting the few analysis capabilities and knowledge of Faitelson to see the boxing, inviting him or her to better see during the running of the bulls the saga full of the famous film Rocky, very award-winning in its time by part of the Oscars.

“Good joke, or the running of the bulls makes you learn about David ,the better it speaks of the saga of rocky ,at best, you can be more thoughtful, and clarified butter in glory this,tremendous fighter and apart idol of mine , but canelo is another thing,being of the old school is not synonymous of being better!”, he answered in a resounding way and clear Eddy Reynoso.

It is worth remembering that this has not been the first cross between David Faitelson and “Canelo” Alvarez, so it is very likely that we will see several more chapters between the journalist and the fighter face-to-face networks, or with someone in your environment.