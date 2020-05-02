David Guetta enlists Bebe Rexha and J Balvin in the clip tropical “Say My Name”

The French DJ has just unveiled the clip of “Say My Name“in collaboration with singer colombian J Balvin and american singer Bebe Rexha. A title you can find on the latest installment of David Guetta “7“.

It is in a clip top in color and tropical inspiration that can be found the French musician in the company of Bebe Rexha and J Balvinsurrounded by flowers and dressed in outfits phosphorescent. “Say My Name“following the singles “Don’t Leave Me Alone“with Anne-Marie, “Flames“with Sia and “2U“with Justin Bieber, from the last album of the French “7“, released last September.

It is his first album since 2014, the date which is out “Listen“. “7“also offers titles with Jason Derulo, Jess Glynne or even Nicki Minaj.