David Guetta: his concert giant on the skyline of Miami can harvest 600 000€! Actually David Guetta

David Guetta has set the bar very high! In these times of social distancing, the DJ came up to its public offering incredible performance from the top of a huge building, in Miami. A production in the open air, worthy of the greatest festivals.

Many residents of Miami have been able to attend the show from their balcony. Others have been able to watch it from home, via Facebook and YouTube. In all, nearly 11 million people have danced to the live grand de David Guetta.

The French artist most known in the world has managed to collect almost 700 000 600 000 euro, for many associations such as the WHO, the Feeding South Florida, the Feeding America and the Foundation Hospitals of Paris-Hospitals of France.