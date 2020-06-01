David Guetta in concert at AccorHotels Arena on November 28 – News David Guetta

After an amazing show orchestrated by M. Pokora on 26 November, it was the turn of David Guetta to launch on the scene of the AccorHotels Arena in Paris to promote his “7 World Tour-2019”. The famous DJ is back in the face of his audience this Thursday 28 November, a year after a concert in the same hall.

The one who has just won 3 NRJ DJ Awards at the last ceremony in Monte-Carlo is preparing to offer a show punctuated by his last hits, excerpts from his seventh studio album, carried by collaborations at the summit: “Flames” in featuring with Sia, but also “Like I Do” recorded with Martin Garrix and Brooks.

The opus also contains a trio, with Bebe Rexha and J Balvin for “Say My Name” or even Jason Derulo, Nicki Minaj and Willy William for “Goodbye” and Justin Bieber for the song “2U”.

David Guetta always supported by his fans

After long years of career, David Guetta seems to always attract the crowds. And he continues his return behind the turntables. There are few, the French artist has unveiled a collaboration with MORTEN – DJ-Danish based in Los Angeles – and Scratches, a british singer 22-year-old.

Their track is called “Make It Happen” and it proved a massive hit! Released a few days ago on YouTube, the clip has already been viewed more than 360,000 times.