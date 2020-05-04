David Guetta – Say My Name Lyrics & translation

The translation of Say My Name of David Guetta is available at the bottom of the page just after the original lyrics
[Bebe Rexha]
You’ve been dressing up the truth
I’ve been dressing up for you
Then you leave me in this room, this room
For a glass and bite my tongue
You say I’m the only one
If it’s true, then why you running, you running?
[Bebe Rexha]
Oh-woah-oah
If you’re really being honest
If you really want this (oh-woah-oah)
Why you acting like a stranger
What’s with your behavior? (oh-woah-oah)
[Bebe Rexha]
Say my name, say my name
If you love me, let me hear you
Say my name, say my name
I am dying to believe you
I feel alone in your arms
I feel you breaking my heart
Say my name, say my name
If you love me, let me hear you
[Bebe Rexha]
Let me hear you
[Bebe Rexha]
I got darkness in my head
Don’t believe a word you said
Still I let you in my bed, my bed (yeah)
Got too many different sides
Got dishonor in your eyes
Something has to change tonight, tonight, tonight
[Bebe Rexha]
Oh-woah-oah
If you’re really being honest
If you really want this (oh-woah-oah)
Why you acting like a stranger
What’s with your behavior? (oh-woah-oah)
[Bebe Rexha]
Say my name, say my name
If you love me, let me hear you
Say my name, say my name
I am dying to believe you
I feel alone in your arms
I feel you breaking my heart
Say my name, say my name
If you love me, let me hear you
[J Balvin Rexha & Bebe Rexha]
Yeah, yeah
Let me hear you
Yeah, woo, woo, woo
Let me hear you
Eres candela
Let me hear you
Pa’ mi única nena
[J Balvin]
(J Balvin, men, leggo, come on)
Escucha como digo tu number
Desde Medellin hasta London
Cuando te llamo, la maldad responde
No pregunta cuándo, sólo donde
Te dejas llevar, de lo prohibido eres adicta
Una adicción that sabes controlar
Y te dejas llevar, lo más caliente en la pista
Todo lo que tienes de muestra, ¿pa’ que lo dan?
Mordiendo mis labios verás
That nadie más está en mi camino
Nada tiene por qué import
Déjalo atrás, estás conmigo
[J Balvin & Bebe Rexha]
Mordiendo mis labios verás
That nadie más está en mi camino
Nada tiene por qué import
Déjalo atrás, estás conmigo
[Bebe Rexha]
Say my name, say my name
If you love me, let me hear you
Say my name, say my name
I am dying to believe you
I feel alone in your arms
I feel you breaking my heart
Say my name, say my name
If you love me, let me hear you
Translation Say My Name) – David Guetta
[Bebe Rexha]
You have disguised the truth
I am disguised for you
And then you leave me in this room, this room
I pour myself a glass and made me bite my tongue
You say that I’m the only one
If this is the case, why did you run away, you run away ?
[Bebe Rexha]
Oh-woah-oah
If you play really fair play
If this is really what you want (Oh-woah-oah)
Why you are behaving like a stranger ?
What’s behind your attitude ? (oh-woah-oah)
[Bebe Rexha]
Say my name, say my name
If you love me, let me hear you
Say my name, say my name
I’m dying for you to believe
I feel only in your arms
I feel you breaking my heart
Say my name, say my name
If you love me, let me hear you
[Bebe Rexha]
Let me hear you
[Bebe Rexha]
It is the dark night in my mind
I do not believe a word of what you said
Yet, I let you in my bed, my bed (yeah)
I have too much contradictory aspects
I have the disgrace in your eyes
Something needs to change, tonight, tonight, tonight
[Bebe Rexha]
Oh-woah-oah
If you play really fair play
If this is really what you want (Oh-woah-oah)
Why you are behaving like a stranger ?
What’s behind your attitude ? (oh-woah-oah)
[Bebe Rexha]
Say my name, say my name
If you love me, let me hear you
Say my name, say my name
I’m dying for you to believe
I feel only in your arms
I feel you breaking my heart
Say my name, say my name
If you love me, let me hear you
[J Balvin et Bebe Rexha]
Yeah, yeah
Let me hear you
Yeah, oh, oh, oh
Let me hear you
You are a candle
Let me hear you
For me, the only girl
[J Balvin]
(J Balvin, guys, let’s go, go !)
Listen to me say your name
Medellin to London
When I call to you, the wickedness responds
Not asking when, only where
You take in the game, the ban, you’re addicted
An addiction that you know control
And you call yourself the game, on the track you are the most hot
All that they have, I will watch. Why would they give it ?
You made me bite my lips
On my road, there are more person
Nothing has importance
Let the behind you, you’re with me
[J Balvin et Bebe Rexha]
You made me bite my lips
On my road, there are more person
Nothing has importance
Let the behind you, you’re with me
[Bebe Rexha]
Say my name, say my name
If you love me, let me hear you
Say my name, say my name
I’m dying for you to believe
I feel only in your arms
I feel me break your heart
Say my name, say my name
If you love me, let me hear you