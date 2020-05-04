David Guetta – Say My Name Lyrics & translation

The translation of Say My Name of David Guetta is available at the bottom of the page just after the original lyrics

[Bebe Rexha]



You’ve been dressing up the truth



I’ve been dressing up for you



Then you leave me in this room, this room



For a glass and bite my tongue





You say I’m the only one



If it’s true, then why you running, you running?

[Bebe Rexha]



Oh-woah-oah



If you’re really being honest



If you really want this (oh-woah-oah)



Why you acting like a stranger



What’s with your behavior? (oh-woah-oah)

[Bebe Rexha]



Say my name, say my name



If you love me, let me hear you



Say my name, say my name



I am dying to believe you



I feel alone in your arms



I feel you breaking my heart



Say my name, say my name



If you love me, let me hear you

[Bebe Rexha]



Let me hear you

[Bebe Rexha]



I got darkness in my head



Don’t believe a word you said



Still I let you in my bed, my bed (yeah)



Got too many different sides



Got dishonor in your eyes



Something has to change tonight, tonight, tonight

[Bebe Rexha]



Oh-woah-oah



If you’re really being honest



If you really want this (oh-woah-oah)



Why you acting like a stranger



What’s with your behavior? (oh-woah-oah)

[Bebe Rexha]



Say my name, say my name



If you love me, let me hear you



Say my name, say my name



I am dying to believe you



I feel alone in your arms



I feel you breaking my heart



Say my name, say my name



If you love me, let me hear you

[J Balvin Rexha & Bebe Rexha]



Yeah, yeah



Let me hear you



Yeah, woo, woo, woo



Let me hear you



Eres candela



Let me hear you



Pa’ mi única nena

[J Balvin]



(J Balvin, men, leggo, come on)



Escucha como digo tu number



Desde Medellin hasta London



Cuando te llamo, la maldad responde



No pregunta cuándo, sólo donde



Te dejas llevar, de lo prohibido eres adicta



Una adicción that sabes controlar



Y te dejas llevar, lo más caliente en la pista



Todo lo que tienes de muestra, ¿pa’ que lo dan?



Mordiendo mis labios verás



That nadie más está en mi camino



Nada tiene por qué import



Déjalo atrás, estás conmigo

[J Balvin & Bebe Rexha]



Mordiendo mis labios verás



That nadie más está en mi camino



Nada tiene por qué import



Déjalo atrás, estás conmigo

[Bebe Rexha]



Say my name, say my name



If you love me, let me hear you



Say my name, say my name



I am dying to believe you



I feel alone in your arms



I feel you breaking my heart



Say my name, say my name



If you love me, let me hear you

Translation Say My Name) – David Guetta

[Bebe Rexha]

You have disguised the truth

I am disguised for you

And then you leave me in this room, this room

I pour myself a glass and made me bite my tongue

You say that I’m the only one

If this is the case, why did you run away, you run away ?

[Bebe Rexha]

Oh-woah-oah

If you play really fair play

If this is really what you want (Oh-woah-oah)

Why you are behaving like a stranger ?

What’s behind your attitude ? (oh-woah-oah)

[Bebe Rexha]

Say my name, say my name

If you love me, let me hear you

Say my name, say my name

I’m dying for you to believe

I feel only in your arms

I feel you breaking my heart

Say my name, say my name

If you love me, let me hear you

[Bebe Rexha]

Let me hear you

[Bebe Rexha]

It is the dark night in my mind

I do not believe a word of what you said

Yet, I let you in my bed, my bed (yeah)

I have too much contradictory aspects

I have the disgrace in your eyes

Something needs to change, tonight, tonight, tonight

[Bebe Rexha]

Oh-woah-oah

If you play really fair play

If this is really what you want (Oh-woah-oah)

Why you are behaving like a stranger ?

What’s behind your attitude ? (oh-woah-oah)

[Bebe Rexha]

Say my name, say my name

If you love me, let me hear you

Say my name, say my name

I’m dying for you to believe

I feel only in your arms

I feel you breaking my heart

Say my name, say my name

If you love me, let me hear you

[J Balvin et Bebe Rexha]

Yeah, yeah

Let me hear you

Yeah, oh, oh, oh

Let me hear you

You are a candle

Let me hear you

For me, the only girl

[J Balvin]

(J Balvin, guys, let’s go, go !)

Listen to me say your name

Medellin to London

When I call to you, the wickedness responds

Not asking when, only where

You take in the game, the ban, you’re addicted

An addiction that you know control

And you call yourself the game, on the track you are the most hot

All that they have, I will watch. Why would they give it ?

You made me bite my lips

On my road, there are more person

Nothing has importance

Let the behind you, you’re with me

[J Balvin et Bebe Rexha]

You made me bite my lips

On my road, there are more person

Nothing has importance

Let the behind you, you’re with me

[Bebe Rexha]

Say my name, say my name

If you love me, let me hear you

Say my name, say my name

I’m dying for you to believe

I feel only in your arms

I feel me break your heart

Say my name, say my name

If you love me, let me hear you