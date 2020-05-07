David Guetta : Say My Name, the new sound percussion in collaboration with J. Balvin and BeBe Rexha !

David Guetta continues to distill excerpts from his new album 7 -released in Septemberand after Sia, Martin Garrix, Anne-Marie, Jason Derulo, or Nicki Minaj, it is the turn of singer colombian J. Balvin and young BeBe Rhexa to be put in the spotlight !

For Say My Name -and no, we don’t think of the Destiny Child!David Guetta consists of two sizes. Two of the stars of the moment… J. Balvin and BeBe Rexha. A duo of exception for a title sunny that reminder that summer is not so far away, finally. Courage, the autumn will pass quickly ! Originally planned in association with Demi Lovato, the French DJ has chosen to appeal to the star reggaeton, which can also be heard on X Nicki Jam, I Like It featuring with Cadri B but mostly known for his song Mi Gente. BeBe Rexha, it has nothing to envy to his colleague as she is, without a doubt, one of the pop singers most requested. One remembers in particular his featuring with Martin Garrix on In The NameFlorida Georgia Line on Meant To Be or still on Back To You with the former member of One Direction, Louis Tomlinson. This is why Say My Name to everything to please ! Sounds of summer that remind us of the holidays, driving rhythms, and as so often with David Guetta, an efficiency infallible ! Come on, we’ll let you discover the song, below.