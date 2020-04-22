David Guetta under fire from critics after her concert in Miami in full containment

Saturday, April 18, David Guetta has mixed a balcony in Miami to raise funds for the fight against the sars coronavirus. If the mission was a success financially. A point of view epidemic, on the other hand, it is far from being the case.

The people of Miami are not income when they learned that David Guetta, French DJ recognized in the worldwould enjoy a set on a balcony of the city. Its purpose ? Raise funds for the fight against the sars coronavirus. The mission proved to be a success for the former Cathy Guetta since this is not less than 600 000 euros the author of the title Memories has harvested for the occasion. This initiative initially applauded, was finally fingered for security reasons.

Her concert in Miami is cringe

His concert has unleashed the fans neighbors. Among them was Juan Patron, a contractor known to the corner to more than 100 000 subscribers on Instagram. On the social network, the business man has published moments of this evening with David Guetta, apparently very successful. But several details have draw the attention of the internet users. The first : the number of people present with him in the apartment that he occupied for the DJ set. The second : his distribution of meals to the HOMELESS the next day, without any protection. By discovering the actions of Juan Patron, some have cried scandal on social networks and accused indirectly David Guetta have made a mistake in offering this concert :” Who hosts a party during a charity event organized to combat a pandemic ? It is absolutely irresponsible. It’s even worse when, the next day, you walk in the community without the mask after the feast “. A mischief companion of Jessica don area was not able to prevent…