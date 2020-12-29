CELEBRITIES

DAVID HENRIE BECAME A DAD FOR THE SECOND TIME

Posted on

David Henrie and their wife Marie Cahill had a very special Christmas with the birth of their second child!

The actor of The Wizards of Waverly announced the good news to fans, publishing the first photos of the baby and revealing his name: James Thomas Augustine.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Henrie (@davidhenrie)

” He was born at 21:33 on December 25, ” added the 31-year-old. 

David Henrie got married in 2017 in the presence of a colleague and BFF Selena Gomez and became a dad for the first time in March 2019. The eldest daughter is called Pia Philomena Francesca.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Henrie (@davidhenrie)

The actor and Selena starred together in Wizards of Waverly and this year David revealed that they are talking about a possible reboot!

