David Yesterday moved a director’s cut for the Suicide Squad

Suicide Squad it is not the favorite movie of fans of the universe movie from DC. The film of David Ayer is regularly ranked among the worst, a feat in light of the overall quality of the blockbusters of the DCEU.

But maybe there is somewhere a “good” version of Suicide Squad ? David Ayer, the director of the film released in the year 2016, and that has not ceased to defend with tooth and nail in spite of the evidence, announces that a new timeline that exists. And suggests that it is far better than that which is released in the cinema…

The example of the Justice League

Asked by a fan on Twitter, the promoter proposes to apply directly to AT&T, and HBO’s Max for this unique assembly of birth. AT&T is the owner of HBO and HBO Max is the new streaming platform, which brings together all the content from the american cable channel, but also the films of the DC Expanded Universe. The proposal of David Yesterday has nothing of innocent.

Cut definitely exists – you’ll need to ask @ATT and @hbomax to let see the light of the sun 🙌🏻 https://t.co/bfh3H0iX3d — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) July 1, 2020

HBO Max, which will be issued next year, “Snyder Court” mythical The Justice League. A film will also be hurt by the criticism and by the public : for family reasons, Zack Snyder had to leave the reins to Joss Whedon, with the result that we know. For years, the ex-architect of the DCEU has ensured that a Director’s Cut existed, and that it was far superior to that of the film in theaters. Will be on display in 2021.

If the Snyder Court will eventually be visible, it is also and above all thanks to the support of an army of fans disappointed by The Justice League. Suicide Squad perhaps support ? Is demonstrated : with the exception of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), of which this is the first appearance in a film, the film of David Ayer did nothing remarkable, and there is not much to save. But, who knows ?