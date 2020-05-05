Davido announces a feat with Nicki Minaj and a new album

The planetary star Davido despite his success does not sleep on its laurels. It was announced last Sunday 2 news that will no doubt delight his fans.

Season 4 of ‘Casa de Papel’ : when the robbery of the century turns into a fiasco of the year

In fact, after the success of the album ‘A good Time’, released late last year, David Adedeji Adeleke announces next album for the next summer. Entitled ‘A Better Time’, the opus should be available in July on the various platforms of streaming.

Coronavirus : the Congo intends to adopt the Covid-Organics Madagascar

Other good news, the star announces next featuring with the american star of the rap, which has recently taken a retirement music to devote himself to his family, Nicki Minaj. A return of the sultry singer that promises on a tube produced by the producer Speroach Beatz.

Album . July … A BETTER TIME — Davido (@davido) May 2, 2020

OBO X NICKI MINAJ 🔥🔥🔥 prod by SPEROACH!! BARBZ 🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄 — Davido (@davido) May 2, 2020

It is to be noted that the enfant terrible of Nigeria is not at its first collaboration with american stars. It has already completed numerous projects with Chris Brown, Cardi B, or Tinashe.