Davido announces a feat with Nicki Minaj and a new album

Kim Lee
The planetary star Davido despite his success does not sleep on its laurels. It was announced last Sunday 2 news that will no doubt delight his fans.

In fact, after the success of the album ‘A good Time’, released late last year, David Adedeji Adeleke announces next album for the next summer. Entitled ‘A Better Time’, the opus should be available in July on the various platforms of streaming.

Other good news, the star announces next featuring with the american star of the rap, which has recently taken a retirement music to devote himself to his family, Nicki Minaj. A return of the sultry singer that promises on a tube produced by the producer Speroach Beatz.

It is to be noted that the enfant terrible of Nigeria is not at its first collaboration with american stars. It has already completed numerous projects with Chris Brown, Cardi B, or Tinashe.



