Davido announces a new album and a featuring with Nicki Minaj – The New Forum

The megastar nigerian whose tubes world tour has announced two good news to his fans.. After the huge success of his singles in the USA, Davido his real name David Adedeji Adeleke does not stop in so good way. He announced the upcoming release of a new album called “A Better Time” according to a post on twitter; scheduled for release in July next. This album arrives a few months after his second album referred to as “theA good Time“.

In addition to this good news, he has announced in the wake of an upcoming featuring with the american star of the rap Nicki Minaj. The sultry singer will duet with the nigerian on a tube produced by the producer Speroach Beatz. The two good news were announced on the same social network. As a reminder, Davido has collaborated with many stars including Chris Brown, Cardi B or Tinashe.

In the course of the year 2019, Davido has dominated the charts in Africa, but also broke the record in the USA with the tube Fall. Since then, afropop, he sings with many of her fellow round-the-world. Among the singers of the genre, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savageto name a few.

Album . July … A BETTER TIME — Davido (@davido) May 2, 2020