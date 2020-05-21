Dawson : what happened to Kerr Smith, who played the role of Jack McPhee ?

17 years ago, the series Dawson drew its final bow after six seasons. And while the actors are left on their own, what happened to Kerr Smith, aka Jack McPhee ?

Its role as a shy teenager and homosexual marked the small screen forever. 17 years ago, the series Dawson ended after six seasons, leaving its key players like James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams or Katie Holmes through paths different on small and big screen. And, in particular, Kerr Smith, who has camped in the role of Jack McPhee in the hit series from 1998 to 2003, and that for his part, remained mostly in the world of television.

After a few passages on the big screen in films such as final Destination, Sex Intentions 3, Murder in the Valentine’s day or The Roots of hopeit is mostly on the small screen that Kerr Smith has built the majority of his career, by showing in the flagship series or some tv movies. After Dawsonit is especially in Charmed that his fans have had the pleasure to find him in the role of Kyle Brody. He then played roles in a series that have not experienced a lot of success, like BACK : special operations Division between 2005 and 2006, or Justicebetween 2006 and 2007.

From the small screen to the spiritual guidance

In the meantime, we find Kerr Smith in the police series the cult of the tv, as Csi : Miami, Criminal Minds, Experts : Manhattan or NCIS : special Investigations and NCIS : Los Angeles. More recently, it is in a completely different genre, series, or almost, that we have found Kerr Smith. In fact, the actor has camped in the season 4 Riverdale the role of the formidable headmaster, Honey, that has plagued for several episodes of the band of Archie Andrews. Of the small role that he can willingly play in parallel to his main activity now, his company TerraLife Wellness. A company health and holistic well-being who describes himself as practicing “a preventive approach and holistic approach to guide people in their personal journey towards growth, mental, physical and spiritual, while creating a balance in all areas of life”reports The Mirror. And which he attends with his second wife, Lisa.

