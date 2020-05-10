Dax Shepard left and Kristen Bell a short time before getting mar…

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have close to never marry. A few days before their union, the groom had left the star of Veronica Mars…

The union between Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell would have never have happened. This is revealed by an article of Popsugar. Earlier before the day of the ceremony, the groom had broken with his betrothed. The star of the series Veronica Mars thus entrusted to the american site : “We went out together for about three months and I knew I was in love with him but he was hesitant because he was seeing other women.” before continuing : “He was sitting and said to me ‘I can’t do it right away. I think you’re wonderful but I always see other people.’ Me, liquefied, and I fell to the ground, but I felt incredibly respected he has the courage to tell me that we were not on the same wave length.”

Fortunately, the companion of Kristen Bell has come to realize that he wanted to make his life with his girlfriend. At the end of four days, the actor recalled the actress, saying : “I don’t know what took me. I have seen other people but they are not as interesting as you, and I don’t know what I’m doing.” Since then, the couple is vegetarian and lives happily, married since 2013 and are parents of two children.

