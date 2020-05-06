Dax Shepard really wanted a Prenup with Kristen Bell, but finally said “no”

In relation to celebrity couples, few are more transparent and open with their fans and in interviews like Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. The couple began to talk about when they met at a hockey game, and while Bell said that this was not a lightning strike, they did it fairly quickly.

When they met, Shepard has been more successful than Bell, but she has since surpassed it in fame and in value net – a development with which Shepard is completely at peace.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard do not have a marriage contract

Bell and Shepard first met in 2007. Shepard proposed in 2009, then he did not believe in before marriage. They have made a choice; however, refrain from getting married until 2013, when the struggle for marriage equality has finally been won in California. They had a small wedding at the courthouse and have not opted for an agreement pre-nuptial.

Shepard was honest about her initial feelings about getting a marriage contract during an interview with Conan O’brien in 2018. At the time, he said, he was earning more money than Bell and owned his own home, so he wanted to “really really” a marriage contract , but finally said no when Bell asked.

When O’brien was asked why he had not said yes to a marriage contract, even if it wanted to, Shepard replied: “Because something in me was invaded for a time, and I have made the right decision.”

Shepard had made some bad decisions with Bell in the past, namely to break up with her very early in the relationship because it was not safe to be in the same place as his commitment. A few days later, he realized that he had made a mistake and that the two were together since they reconciled.

Bell has no resentment towards the break and, on the contrary, was appreciated. She felt that it meant that he respected her too much for playing with her feelings.

Kristen Bell is now earning more money than Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell | Christopher Polk / . for the People’s Choice Awards

At the present time, the estimated net worth of Bell is 20 million dollars, while that of Shepard is about 12 million. Bell not only has crushed his tv career as the main characters in The Good Place and Veronica Mars, which is now finished, but it is the voice of Anna in the movie frozen.

Shepard found his own success with his podcast popular Armchair Expert. The show has over 183 episodes and account where Shepard interviews the celebrities on the “messiness of being human”. The show was previously hosted with actress Monica Padman, who became co-host of the new issue derived from the podcast, Monica & Jess Love Boys.

Shepard is not at all bothered by the success of his wife and even joked with O’brien about the lack of marriage contract: “But the joke is now on her because she is much more successful than me and has a lot more money than me”, he smiled and added, maliciously, “or she?”

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have started a business together

Bell and Shepard have two children together: Delta and Lincoln. The couple, and Bell, in particular, have spent a lot of time and energy to search for the products they use on or around their children to ensure that they are safe and durable.

At a certain point, they realized that this was not enough. Of course, as a celebrities, the rich living in California, they could be sure they had the best products for their children, but what is it to everyone? Cue: Good Morning, Bello.

Bell and Shepard have co-founded Hello Bello with a single objective in mind: to provide high-end products for all. By partnering with Walmart and starting to scale the production of their natural products for babies, they say that their products are a third less expensive than the other baby products high-end. Hello Bello is a specialist in what is called the “lotions and potions”, which include diapers, wipes, sunscreen, insect repellents, and related products.