“Day of the earth “: see or see again “Before the flood” : the film by Leonardo Di Caprio – Outside

Firm environmentalist, Leonardo Di Caprio has criss-crossed the planet since many years already to alert on the effects of global warming. Taking advantage of its notoriety, it chooses this time, the documentary as a support of their struggle. Released in 2016, on the eve of the u.s. elections, the film – in which involved Barack Obama, Ban Ki-Moon and Pope Francis – had a vocation to alert the voters about the danger of having the candidate Donald Trump, notoriously climate sceptic. America has not heard but, in this April 22, Earth Day, its message is more topical than ever.

Achievement : Leonardo Di Caprio and Fisher Stevens

Production : Martin Scorsese

Duration : 100 mn. Full Version

It is in the White House, in the presence of President Obama and climatologist Katharine Hayhoe as had taken place the premiere of “Before the flood” (” Before the flood “), on October 3, 2016. A scenario totally unlikely today, at a time when Donald Trump began to dismantle, one by one, the laws and regulations protecting the environment, not hesitating to attack until the sacrosanct american national parks.

Has like 87 other american personalities ( Robert De Niro, Samuel L. Jackson, Jonah Hill, Eva Longoria, Moby, or even Emma Stone), Di Caprio was very committed against Donald Trump in the framework of the campaign #VoteYourFutureWith ” Before the flood “, it paints a picture to support the leading republican. But the actor never forgets to recall the role taken by the lobbies of large companies in energy in the inertia that characterizes the us political class in terms of climate.





The oil sands of Alberta, where he goes while he is still in the middle of shooting ” The Revenant “, the ice of the Arctic in which he found the cast iron faster, passing by the deforestation in Indonesia, Di Caprio is a statement damning, supported by the comments of renowned experts.

Ambassador of the united nations for peace and the fight against climate change, “the actor confides in the beginning of the movie” If they knew, at the UN, at which point I’m pessimistic… probably not me, would they have not chosen, I am not the best type for it.” See ” Before the flood “, the united nations would not have been able to find a spokesperson more sincere.

